The process of distributing a COVID-19 vaccine

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The successful development of COVID-19 vaccines will mark a groundbreaking step in our fight against the pandemic. However, the massive demand for approved vaccines and therapies as they come to market will require extensive coordination across the pharmaceutical supply chain and with the public sector.

Distributors are the backbone of the healthcare supply chain, connecting 180,000 healthcare providers and pharmacies with 1,400 drug manufacturers across the country. In collaboration with partners across the supply chain, distributors make sure patients have the medicines and healthcare products they need.

On Friday, Perry Fri, the executive vice president of Industry Relations, Membership and Education at The Healthcare Distribution Alliance, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to explain the process of distributing a potential vaccine and how the supply chain would work.

