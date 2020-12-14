The hidden dangers of winter sun exposure

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Sun safety habits are important all times of year, and that includes in the winter. Winter activities, such as snow skiing, can result in significant exposure to ultraviolet radiation from the sun – the leading cause of skin cancers. Health experts say UV rays reflect off surfaces, even on cloudy and hazy days. This winter, sun exposure may be a special concern as people spend more time outside, due to COVID-19.

Of particular concern is melanoma, a form of skin cancer. When diagnosed in its early stages, melanoma can be treatable, but it may come back in 20-30% of patients. And in its advanced stages, melanoma can be deadly.

On Monday, Dr. Sigrun Hallmeyer, a Chicago-based oncologist, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to talk more about the dangers and best protecting yourself from the sun’s harmful rays this winter season.

Website for more information: Refer to the American Cancer Society website: cancer.org to find out about winter sun exposure. If the question is specific to additional information about a treatment option called OPDIVO® (nivolumab), please refer to Opdivo.com

