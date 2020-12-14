Advertisement

Teens accused of stealing, crashing Whiting Wastewater truck

Scene photo of Portage County truck crash
Scene photo of Portage County truck crash(Portage County Sheriff's Department)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Department says two teens broke into the Whiting Wastewater Treatment Facility, stole a truck and later crashed it.

Investigators received a 911 call just before 3 a.m. Sunday from a person reporting two teens showed up at their Plover home with injuries.

According to a news release, the boys, ages 15 and 18, drove the truck through the locked gate. Authorities said the 15-year-old was driving south on Jackson Avenue when the truck left the road, struck a tree, and rolled multiple times.

Both teens sustained non-life-threatening injuries and walked to a nearby residence after the crash.

The 18-year-old was transported to the Portage County Jail. The 15-year-old male was taken into custody and placed in the Portage County Juvenile Detention Facility.

Their recommended charges indicate alcohol was a factor.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mosinee man facing charges after discovery of 2 lbs. of meth, $7,000
Wisconsin's 2020 Presidential Electors Meeting
Gov. Evers: Wisconsin’s Electoral College votes unanimously for President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris
One person is dead in a house fire in Medford early Saturday morning.
One dead in house fire in Medford Saturday morning
Snow showers tonight, a cold Monday and next weather maker not until next weekend.
First Alert Weather: Snow showers return, turning colder
2020 Pro Football Contest

Latest News

Capt. Durwood “Hawk” Jones
Fallen military jet pilot to be honored Monday night
Chris Evans to voice Buzz Lightyear in new Pixar movie
Chris Evans to voice Buzz Lightyear in new Pixar movie
Demolition process begins on portion of Plaza Hotel in Wausau. Dec. 14, 2020
Ballroom at Plaza Hotel demo’ed for future apartment complex
DHS warns public not to eat raw beef sandwiches
DHS warns public not to eat raw beef sandwiches