Teens accused of stealing, crashing Whiting Wastewater truck

PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Department says two teens broke into the Whiting Wastewater Treatment Facility, stole a truck and later crashed it.

Investigators received a 911 call just before 3 a.m. Sunday from a person reporting two teens showed up at their Plover home with injuries.

According to a news release, the boys, ages 15 and 18, drove the truck through the locked gate. Authorities said the 15-year-old was driving south on Jackson Avenue when the truck left the road, struck a tree, and rolled multiple times.

Both teens sustained non-life-threatening injuries and walked to a nearby residence after the crash.

The 18-year-old was transported to the Portage County Jail. The 15-year-old male was taken into custody and placed in the Portage County Juvenile Detention Facility.

Their recommended charges indicate alcohol was a factor.

