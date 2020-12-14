Advertisement

Source: Cleveland Indians to change team name

Tribe Time is over
Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will no longer be the “Indians."
Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will no longer be the “Indians."(WOIO via Gray News)
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 8:37 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team will no longer be the “Indians,” according to the New York Times.

The decision came down on Sunday in the midst of social justice movements to stop sports teams from using Native American-themed elements for their mascots.

The team already began phasing out Chief Wahoo before the 2019 season, moving to the block C logo for all of their uniforms and imagery.

There was talk of dropping the mascot name prior to the 2020 season like Washington’s NFL team did to their “Redskins” mascot, but Cleveland kept the name for another season.

Cleveland manager Terry Francona already gave his opinion on the hot-button topic in July saying, “I think it’s time to move forward.”

Later that month, team owner Paul Dolan held a meeting with players to share their own thoughts on changing the mascot.

“The way the players expressed themselves in a mature manner and a respectful manner, and the way Paul listened, I think it’s one of the reasons I speak so glowingly about our organization. I was really proud of everybody,” Francona said after the meeting.

Copyright 2020 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead in a house fire in Medford early Saturday morning.
One dead in house fire in Medford Saturday morning
Wisconsin crosses milestone of 4,000 deaths from COVID-19
At a press conference on Friday Apsirus in Wausau discussed what their plan is for distribution...
Aspirus discusses vaccine, distribution in Friday press conference
Capt. Durwood “Hawk” Jones
Badger Air Community Council fundraising for deceased 115th Fighter Wing pilot’s family
2,000 meals were given to all who needed or wanted it.
Wausau Eagles Club gives meals to all who want it

Latest News

Dusk settles over the White House, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Washington.
White House, other top officials to get early vaccine access
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) defended by Detroit Lions...
Packers get help from two key unlikely sources
New York police officers move in on the scene of a shooting at the Cathedral Church of St. John...
Gunman shot by police at NYC cathedral Christmas concert
This Thursday, June 6, 2019, photo shows the U.S. Treasury Department building at dusk, in...
US government agencies hacked; Russia a possible culprit