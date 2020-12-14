Advertisement

Police: Toddler abandoned with change of clothes and a note at Southaven, Miss. Goodwill

Police say this 2-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off site Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.
Police say this 2-year-old boy was abandoned at a Goodwill drop-off site Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.(Source: Southaven PD)
By WMC Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Southaven police says a toddler was abandoned with a bag of clothes and a note Monday morning.

It happened around 9:40 a.m. at the Goodwill drop-off location at 57 Stateline Rd. E.

Police say nearby surveillance video captured images of a male and female and the vehicle they were driving when the child was abandoned. They were gone by the time officers arrived.

Police say the boy is 2 years old and unable to give his name or the names of his parents or relatives.

Police have not said what was in the note.

Detectives are asking anyone who recognizes the child to call SPD at (662) 393-8652 or email tips@southaven.org.

***UPDATE*** Nearby surveillance video captured images of both a male and female associated with this incident and the...

Posted by Southaven Police Department on Monday, December 14, 2020

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mosinee man facing charges after discovery of 2 lbs. of meth, $7,000
Wisconsin's 2020 Presidential Electors Meeting
Gov. Evers: Wisconsin’s Electoral College votes unanimously for President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris
One person is dead in a house fire in Medford early Saturday morning.
One dead in house fire in Medford Saturday morning
Snow showers tonight, a cold Monday and next weather maker not until next weekend.
First Alert Weather: Snow showers return, turning colder
2020 Pro Football Contest

Latest News

The Commerce and Treasury departments were hacked in a monthslong global cyberespionage...
US agencies, companies secure networks after huge hack
Capt. Durwood “Hawk” Jones
Fallen military jet pilot to be honored Monday night
Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams spoke Monday on promoting confidence in the COVID-19 vaccine.
Surgeon general: COVID-19 vaccine confidence critical
FILE - In this July 31, 2020, file photo, Romelia Navarro, 64, weeps while hugging her husband,...
US COVID-19 deaths top 300,000 just as vaccinations begin
States across the country are set to make it official, certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s...
Electoral College set to certify Biden's win