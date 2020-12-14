Advertisement

Packers work is not done after clinching the NFC North title

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates as he scores a touchdown against...
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates as he scores a touchdown against the Detroit Lions in the first half during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)(Rick Osentoski | AP)
By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 9:19 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DETROIT (WSAW) - Methodical. Matt LaFleur used that word to describe the Packers’ performance against the Lions. Green Bay held the ball for more than 16 minutes on its first two drives of the second half to help bring the NFC North title back to Titletown.

“We took what they were giving us,” said LaFleur. “Our guys just stuck with it. Grinded out in that 3rd quarter, which I think was really the difference in the game.”

The Packers destroyed the Lions on third down. Green Bay was 8-for-11 on due-or-die situations.

“I want to say it felt like we were in a bunch of third-and-manageables,” said LaFleur. “Typically when you’re able to do that with the caliber players that we have just making key play after key play, you put yourself in a favorable position.”

Even with the division in hand, the storyline remains the same in Green Bay. Won not done.

“I’ve put this t-shirt on quite a few times now over the past seven years,” said Packers wide receiver Davante Adams. “You don’t really want to look up until you get all the way through it. Kind of have that Kobe mindset. We’re definitely not done. We got a lot more work to put in and get where we ultimately want to be.”

Aaron Rodgers has started in nine separate postseasons. He believes this team has the championship gene because this group is different than all nine of those squads.

“I feel like this team has a lot of role players,” said Rodgers. “A lot of times when you say that, and I’ve said this before, that has almost a negative connotation like you’re just a role player. That doesn’t apply when I say that about this squad. First of all, when you give a guy a role, you empower them, and when that player embraces that role and makes the most of it, it lifts the entire squad.”

Rodgers continued to say that he leaned back in his locker and watched his teammates celebrate after the win. A moment he says he will miss when it’s all said and done.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

