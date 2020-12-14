Advertisement

Packers get help from two key unlikely sources

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) defended by Detroit Lions...
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) defended by Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) falls into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 9:02 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Packers received key contributions from the starts today, like Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams. But two key sources were a big part in today’s win.

Two weeks ago, Marques Valdes Scantling fumbled away a win over the Indianapolis Colts. Last week, he didn’t have a catch.

Sunday, M.V.S. recorded 85 yards and a big touchdown early in the 2nd quarter.

He has had a rollercoaster of a season, but through each mistake, the team has supported him. After Sunday’s game, they couldn’t wait to send him praise.

I’m really proud of the way he played today. The focus that he’s shown the last few weeks not getting the football has been really admirable. And that’s how you earn the respect of your teammates,” Rodgers said.

Adams knows the feeling of executing after not seeing the ball, and he showed M.V.S. respect.

“I take my hat off to him. It’s not easy. Even for me, not seeing any targets for basically the entire second half until the end of the game right there. It’s tough making plays when you’re not familiar as much and you’re not getting your hands on the ball,” Davante Adams said.

The other unlikely candidate for most valuable player was Mason Crosby. To the Packers, though, this was no surprise.

His 58-yard field goal put the Packers up 31-21 late in the 4th quarter, and it helped ice the game. His consistently steady legs takes pressure off the offense.

“Mason is, I don’t believe he’s missed a field goal. It’s incredible. He’s so reliable and he has been for so many years with us,” Rodgers said, who’s shared a locker with Crosby on road games for a number of years.

