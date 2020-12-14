Advertisement

Mosinee man facing charges after discovery of 2 lbs. of meth, $7,000

(Cropped Credit: Radspunk / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 4.0 (a href="http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/">License Link</a> / <a href="https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Crystal_Meth.jpg">Image Source Link</a>)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TIGERTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Shawano County Sheriff says 2 pounds of meth and $7,000 were seized during a welfare check Sunday morning in Tigerton.

Investigators said around 10:15 a.m. deputies were trying to find a 36-year-old Tigerton woman with an active warrant when they found a man sleeping in a vehicle. The meth and cash were also found in the vehicle.

The 36-year-old Mosinee man and the woman were arrested and both face charges.

No other details have been released.

News release: Village of Tigerton On Sunday morning at approximately 10:15 a.m. deputies with the Shawano Sheriff's...

Posted by Sheriff Bieber on Monday, December 14, 2020

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

