Mosinee man facing charges after discovery of 2 lbs. of meth, $7,000
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TIGERTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Shawano County Sheriff says 2 pounds of meth and $7,000 were seized during a welfare check Sunday morning in Tigerton.
Investigators said around 10:15 a.m. deputies were trying to find a 36-year-old Tigerton woman with an active warrant when they found a man sleeping in a vehicle. The meth and cash were also found in the vehicle.
The 36-year-old Mosinee man and the woman were arrested and both face charges.
No other details have been released.
