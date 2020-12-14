Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 12: COVID-19 and Winter Sports Part 1

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In episode 11 of the Highlight Zone Podcast, Reece Van Haaften talks with Wausau West Hockey player Lucas Langlois and head coach Brian Brandt.

He explores COVID-19 and how it’s affecting the game of hockey. The Warriors are currently in quarantine and discuss what it’s like to stay in shape from home. They also talk about playing hockey safely in a pandemic and what it’s like playing with a mask.

If you have any episode ideas, feel free to email sports@wsaw.com. We’d love to hear from you.

