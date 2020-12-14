Granite Peak sees more skiers due to being ahead on snow-making

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - Granite Peak has seen an increase in skiers due to what they speculate is a number of reasons, but one looms larger than the others.

“Some of the resorts in and around the area just haven’t had the snow-making weather that we’ve been lucky enough to have here in Wausau,” General Manager Greg Fisher said.

It’s brought people from a long-distance to the Wausau ski resort.

“The normal ski hills and mountains that we go to are not open and Granite Peak is the only one,” said Jackie Krutz, who’s family travelled from Green Bay to ski for the first time this season.

She says they normally ski once or twice a month, but this year it has been tough.

“[I’m] just looking forward to being outdoors, enjoying the weather, and hitting the slopes for the first time this season,” Krutz added.

The other big reason they speculate business has been up this year is due to activities not being readily available like they normally are.

“A lot of people wanting to get outside. We’re offering a good recreation, safe recreation outside,” Fisher said.

A few others also travelled for that very reason.

“Just came out for a few hours to enjoy the snow,” David Windorski said, who is originally from the area but lives in Milwaukee.

“It feels good, it’s nice to be out of the house and get some fresh air and not be stuffed inside all day,” Trent Kleyn from Janesville said.

The hills saw longer lines, and requires face masks everywhere you go.

“I will say, most guests have really been great about wearing masks in line. being socially conscious of their surroundings, who they’re with. We haven’t really run into problems inside where we’re running into capacity levels of our base lodges,” Fisher said.

With no natural snow on the ground, Granite Peak has still been able to get by. That doesn’t mean they don’t want more from mother nature.

“I’d like for Santa to help her along and bring us some colder temperatures and maybe some natural snow would be nice.”

