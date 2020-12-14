Advertisement

Gov. Evers, DHS activate Federal Government’s distribution program for COVID-19 vaccine

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers address media during the DHS regular COVID-19 briefing on Dec. 3, 2020.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers address media during the DHS regular COVID-19 briefing on Dec. 3, 2020.(DHS)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services have activated the federal government’s pharmacy distribution program for the COVID-19 vaccine.

“This announcement is another step forward toward ensuring our most vulnerable Wisconsinites get the vaccine quickly and safely,” stated Gov. Evers Monday afternoon.

“While hope is on the horizon, the best way Wisconsinites can help keep the folks living and working in our long-term care facilities healthy and safe is to continue to take every precaution to stop the spread by staying home, practicing physical distancing, and wearing a mask whenever out in public.”

A partnership between the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the national pharmacy chains Walgreens and CVS, the program will utilize the Moderna vaccine pending its upcoming Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The effort, which will begin with skilled nursing facilities, involves the on-site vaccination of residents and staff of long-term care facilities. It is set to begin on Dec. 28.

