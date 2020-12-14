Advertisement

Gepetto’s Workshop stays busy for the holiday season

The store was established in 1981 and will celebrate 40 years in downtown Steven Point this spring, proving to be a staple for many in the area.
By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 10:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

Despite most shoppers turning to their computers for their Christmas shopping this year, Gepetto’s Workshop in Stevens Point continues to thrive.

Susan Enz visited the store over the weekend to find a present for her newest grandbaby. She said that she has visited the store every year for the last 27 years, always having fun while picking out the perfect gift.

“It doesn’t compare. Online you can look and compare but the energy of the store is awesome. I love it,” Enz said.

Overall, Lindsey Jurdella, the store manager for Gepetto’s said they have seen a steady flow of customers, leaving them to restock shelves often.

Jurdella said she expects to stay busy right up until the holiday, as this is the time of year that most people tend to visit the classic toy store.

“It’s so fun to get that traditional toy store experience you don’t get that very many places anymore so yeah I feel so lucky to have grown up someplace with a toy store now I get to work in a toy store,” Jurdella said.

The toy store has also been inviting Santa to meet children and take their letters all December long. The last time to meet him at Gepetto’s is December 19th between 10-2.

