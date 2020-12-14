Advertisement

Geminid Meteor Shower still visible this week

While past peak, they are still viewable across Central Wisconsin
By Chad Franzen
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

The Geminid Meteor Shower peaked Sunday night into this morning, but if you did not get to see them at peak, there will will be a chance the next several nights as the slowly wind down this week. Cloud cover will be a little more cooperative Monday night into early Tuesday morning, so that you will have a chance to see up to 35-45 meteors per hour, starting late Monday night.

Best time to look will be in the late night hours, but meteors can be seen as early as 8 p.m. C.S.T. with better viewing after 12 a.m. To enhance the ability to see these and even take pictures of them, get outside of the city limits and light contamination and make sure you bundle up! Overnight low temperatures will be in the single digits, with wind chills below zero for a good portion of Tuesday morning.

If you get some pictures, please do not for get to share them with us! You can do so by clicking the link below. ↓↓↓

Send it to 7 - Submit your pictures to WSAW NewsChannel 7 here!

