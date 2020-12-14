Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Cold and slick start to the week

Slick roads this morning from light evening snow yesterday
By Austin Kopnitsky
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 3:53 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Once again, most of this week looks to remain dry, but we saw light snowfall last night and that is causing a few issues on the roads this morning. A dusting to a few tenths of an inch fell yesterday, and some of that is still on a lot of roads this morning. This is leading to slick conditions, so we need to exercise caution this morning on the roads.

We did not see much snow, but not much is needed with temperatures staying in the teens and 20s this morning. We will see plenty of sunshine take over today after some early morning cloud cover. This will not bring temperatures up much, as highs will only reach the upper teens and low 20s.

A cold night is also ahead of us with temperatures falling into the low to mid single digits. With a breeze, it will feel like sub-zero temperatures outside tomorrow morning.

Again a dry pattern looks to take over again for much of this week. We have a chance to see a few flurries late in the day on Tuesday, and another chance to see some light snow shower activity on Saturday. As of this morning, it does not look like we have a chance to see significant storm systems passing through in the next week or so.

