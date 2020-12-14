Fallen military jet pilot to be honored Monday night

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - People are encouraged to honor the life of a Wisconsin Air National Guard fighter jet pilot who died when his F-16 crashed during a training exercise.

Air Force Capt. Durwood “Hawk” Jones, 37, died on Dec. 8.

Monday evening at 8 p.m., people are asked to turn on their porch lights or light a candle and observe 115 seconds of silence in his memory. He was with the Madison-based 115th Fighter Wing.

Jones’ jet crashed in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. The cause is still under investigation.

He was a decorated combat veteran who had flown three tours of duty. The military said Jones joined the Air National Guard in 2011 and deployed to Japan in 2015, Korea in 2017 and Afghanistan in 2019. Jones was awarded two Air Medals with combat “C” devices, which are given to individuals who have been personally exposed to or under significant risk of hostile action.

He is survived by his wife and two children.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Captain Durwood “Hawk” Jones was a pilot with the 115th Fighter Wing out of Truax Field Air National Guard Base in... Posted by Marshfield Clinic on Monday, December 14, 2020

