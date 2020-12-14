DHS warns against eating raw beef sandwiches

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - To beef or not to beef? That’s the question some families may be asking themselves this year after Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services posted to their Facebook page Sunday asking Wisconsinites to reconsider consuming raw beef sandwiches this holiday season.

According to the Wisconsin Historical Society’s website, the popular treat, also known as the ‘Cannibal Sandwich’ or ‘Wildcat’ has been traditionally served at holiday parties and other festive gatherings in Wisconsin.

The DHS website says since 1986, eight outbreaks have been reported in Wisconsin linked to eating a dish that has raw ground beef, including a large Salmonella outbreak involving more than 150 people during December of 1994.

“I’ve been doing this for over 50 years. We’ve been doing this since day 1,” said TownLine Market owner Dave Jagler. “People walk in, they say ‘I want a pound of herring and a pound of Wildcat. It’s something they’ve done; something their grandchildren will do and something they did with their grandparents.”

DHS says that ground beef should always be cooked to an internal temperature of 160 degrees Fahrenheit.

“The main concern with eating a raw beef product is there can be bacteria in it,” explained Dale Grosskurth, Environmental Health and Safety expert at the Marathon County Health Department. “Salmonella, E. coli and Listeria are all common ones with raw meat.”

Grosskurth says while there’s no way people can eat the holiday treat without putting themselves at some sort of risk, the best ways to limit the chances of getting sick are by making sure the meats haven’t mixed with other raw products; wash your hands as soon as you’re finished preparing and eating the dish, and eat the dish while it’s as fresh as possible.

Health officials are also warning about other holiday favorites that may include raw eggs, including cookie dough, cake batters and even traditional eggnog.

The DHS also recommends boiling unpasteurized or raw juices to make sure that harmful bacteria is destroyed.

