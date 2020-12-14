DHS: 15 more deaths, 87 more hospitalized due to COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services recorded 15 more COVID-19-related deaths Sunday, the day after the state surpassed 4,000 total deaths.

Total deaths are now at 4,056, or 0.9 percent of those who have contracted the virus.

The latest DHS report showed 2,757 new cases were confirmed in the past day. Testing has remained low in the state the past few weeks when compared to the month of November, however it was up by over 12,000 tests since Saturday.

DHS recorded 9,418 negative COVID-19 cases Sunday.

Wisconsin has seen 430k cases since the onset of the pandemic, according to DHS numbers. Currently, 45,987 of those cases are considered active.

Another 87 people were hospitalized with the virus in the past day, bringing the total ever hospitalized to 19,249. The DHS reports hospitals are at 84 percent capacity.

The DHS’s case activity tracker shows the state as a whole is now at a “very high,” level of case activity.

