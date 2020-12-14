Ballroom at Plaza Hotel demo’ed for future apartment complex

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Demolition was underway Monday on the ballroom and pool area of the former Plaza Hotel in Wausau.

Earlier this year, the hotel, which sits on a 6-acre property was divided into three lots—the northern lot was sold for redevelopment, the tower was remodeled and rebranded into a Best Western and the ballroom and pool area of the hotel will be demolished and turned into multifamily housing.

City plans state, the developer, Lokre will invest $17 million into the property. The housing development must be completed by December 2023 according to a grant deal from the city of Wausau. In exchange for the redevelopment of the blighted property, the city offered a $450,000 grant.

The apartments will be one to three-bedrooms and are said to be similar to the complex at the former Mountain Lane property.

The property is on the corner of 17th Avenue and Elm Street across from Trig’s in Wausau

