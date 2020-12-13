Advertisement

Wisconsin loses to Iowa for the first time since 2015 in 28-7 blowout

(WBAY)
By Matt Infield
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
IOWA CITY (WSAW) -The Badgers offense disappeared once again in a 28-7 loss to #16 Iowa on the road. It’s the third consecutive loss for the Badgers, who finish a regular season largely defined by COVID cancellations at 2-3. It’s the first time Iowa has won the Heartland Trophy since 2015.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz finished a pedestrian 20/38 with 169 yards and an interception. Senior running back and Amherst native Garrett Groshek gained 37 total yards on 11 touches.

The only scoring in the first half came on two Hawkeye field goals. Iowa scored the first touchdown of the game midway through the third quarter, when Spencer Petras hit Ihmir Smith-Marsette for a 19-yard score.

The Badgers only touchdown came after they recovered a muffed punt by Iowa, then drove 25 yards in 3 plays before Nakia Watson punched in a 1-yard touchdown.

However, that was the last time Wisconsin scored. Smith-Marsette added another touchdown later in the third, and Tyler Goodson ran for an 80-yard score late in the fourth to put a dagger in a game that already looked bleak for the Badgers.

Despite finishing under .500, all teams are bowl eligible this year, meaning the Badgers will have one game remaining if they choose to partake in it.

