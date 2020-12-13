Packers and Lions tied at 14 at the break

DETROIT (WSAW) - The Packers jumped out to a 14-7 lead, but the Lions tied it late in the half. Green Bay and Detroit are knotted up at 14 at the break.

The Lions opened up the scoring on the first drive of the game. Matthew Stafford marched Detroit 75 yards down the field. The drive was capped by Stafford hitting T.J. Hockenson for a one-yard touchdown.

The Packers would quickly answer. Aaron Rodgers would work with his favorite receiver, Davante Adams. Adams reeled in the rock and scampered 56-yards for the TD. Adams’ eighth straight game with a touchdown catch, which is the Packers’ longest.

The Packers’ offense continued to roll. Rodgers slung it over to Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who made an impressive, for the 14-yard touchdown. Rodgers’ 38th touchdown pass of the season.

The Lions’ ensuing drive was snuffed out by the Packers’ front. Dean Lowry and Rashan Gary sacked Matthew Stafford on back-to-back plays, and Detroit was forced to punt.

The Packers would not capitalize. The Lions would on their ensuing drive. D’Andre Swift pounded his way there-yards. His fifth rushing touchdown of the year tied the game at 14.

Rodgers finished the first half 12-for-15 for 149 yards and two touchdowns. Adams snared four balls for 76 yards and one touchdown. Valdes-Scantling grabbed three receptions for 35 yards and a touchdown. On defense, Lowry; Gary; Darnell Savage and Kenny Clark all tallied a sack.

