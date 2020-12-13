One dead in house fire in Medford Saturday morning

MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - One person is dead in a house fire in Medford early Saturday morning.

At 1:20 a.m., the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office received a call that a house was on fire at the 1100 Block of South 8th Street in Medford.

Officers on scene found an attached garage on fire and the house filled with smoke, according to a release from the Medford Police Department.

After the fire was contained, the Medford Area Fire Department found one person inside the house who had died.

The Wisconsin State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting the Medford Police Department in the investigation into what caused the fire. No other details are currently available.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.