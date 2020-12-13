Advertisement

GiGi’s Playhouse Wausau opens its doors

By Stella Porter
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Families of people with Down syndrome now have a place in central Wisconsin to connect and feel accepted.

GiGi’s Playhouse officially opened its doors in Weston Saturday. It’s the 51st Down syndrome achievement center of its kind internationally.

Acceptance and kindness are core values of GiGi’s.

“You know, it’s such a special thing to have Down syndrome, and it’s just so awesome, so to be a part of this, and home here, families will get to be happy and we will celebrate that they have something amazing about them,” said Zoey Yang, social media coordinator.

Parents say GiGi’s is a step towards acceptance and education about Down syndrome. The Wausau location’s founder, Erica Erdman, is the parent of a young child with Down syndrome. She decided to bring it to Marathon County after visiting Madison’s location and feeling it was the first time she’d let her guard down since having her son.

“We want to go out into the community and speak to those medical professionals and change that perception of those viewed with Down syndrome. So instead of saying, ‘I’m sorry,’ they’re saying, ‘Congratulations.’ We want to be able to reach as many families throughout north central Wisconsin,” she said.

Erdman estimates about 500 to 700 people in central and north central Wisconsin have Down syndrome, and says this will be a place to support those thousands of families touched by it and change perceptions in the wider community.

Right now, families are able to take a tour of GiGi’s, but they are following strict COVID-19 protocols and most of the programming is virtual.

