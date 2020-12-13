Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Snow showers return, turning colder

Lots of clouds with a cold front arriving toward evening. Wind chills near zero Monday morning.
Mostly cloudy and cool with snow showers developing toward evening.(WSAW)
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 6:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Winter is back, sort of, across North Central Wisconsin for the new week. Clouds will be common today with a risk of snow showers toward evening as a cold front approaches. Highs in the upper 20s to around 30.

A cold front arriving toward evening will spark snow showers.(WSAW)
A coating to half an inch of snow is possible in the region.(WSAW)

Times of snow showers and flurries through mid to late evening, with a coating to half an inch of accumulation possible. Some roads could be a bit slick, so travel with care. Clouds giving way to some clearing overnight and cold. Lows by daybreak in the mid single digits to around 10°.

Wind chill values near zero Monday morning.(WSAW)
Wind chill values Monday afternoon in the single digits and teens.(WSAW)

Wind chill values will be the story on Monday as it will feel like it is near 0° during the morning, with only a little improvement by afternoon, as wind chills are going to be the upper single digits to mid teens. A good amount of sunshine on Monday with highs in the upper teens to low 20s.

Clouds will increase on Tuesday, still a bit chilly. Morning temps down in the single digits, while afternoon readings peak in the mid 20s. A few snow showers are possible overnight into early Wednesday in the Northwoods. Otherwise, clouds breaking for some sun as the day goes along. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. Mostly cloudy to end the week on Thursday and Friday. Highs in the low to mid 30s. Light snow or snow showers possible on Saturday with highs in the low 30s. Partly cloudy and a bit milder next Sunday. Daytime temps rising into the upper 30s.

