Badgers, Gophers battle for the axe rescheduled for Dec. 19

(WBAY)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The longest continuously played rivalry in college football will stay that way. Both the Badgers and the Minnesota Gophers announced via Twitter that they have rescheduled their originally cancelled game to Dec. 19.

The matchup, which will be the 130th meeting between the teams, comes after the originally scheduled game for Nov. 28 was cancelled due to COVID-19 complications within the Gophers programs.

The Badgers have 61 wins to the Gophers 60 in the series, with eight ties as well.

