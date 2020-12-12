Wisconsin crosses milestone of 4,000 deaths from COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says as of Saturday, the state has seen more than 4,000 deaths from COVID-19 since testing began earlier this year. The state hit the milestone after confirming its first case 311 days ago.

The milestone comes as the state reported 50 new deaths within the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative death toll to 4,041. The state is averaging 48 COVID-19 deaths a day over the past 7 days, four fewer than Friday’s seven day average of 52. The seven day average of deaths hasn’t been below 50 since December 3, when the seven day average was at 46. However, the death rate continues to hold steady at 0.93% after climbing there Thursday. The death rate had fallen to a low of 0.84% on November 18.

The state reports new deaths were reported in Adams, Barron, Chippewa, Douglas, Dunn, Grant, Juneau, Kenosha, La Crosse, Manitowoc, Milwaukee, Oneida, Outagamie, Polk, Racine, Rock, Trempealeau, Vernon, Walworth and Waukesha Counties. New confirmed cases were reported in all counties except for Buffalo, Iron and Pepin.

State health officials say out of 13,642 new test results released Saturday, 4,059 people tested positive for the coronavirus, which causes COVID-19. That is a percentage rate of 29.75%. The other 9,583 were negative. The seven day average of new cases sits at 3,519 a day, which equals 32.04%. It is also below the 14-day average of 34.04%.

Cases and deaths by county in Wisconsin are listed later in this article.

This table shows when the state hit each 1,000 COVID-19 death milestone since testing began earlier this year:

Number of milestone deaths in Wisconsin Days since first case was confirmed in Wisconsin Days since WI’s last COVID-19 milestone death Date of WI’s last COVID-19 milestone death 4,000 (4,041) 311 21 12/12/2020 3,000 (3,005) 290 21 11/21/2020 2,000 (2,031) 269 82 10/31/2020 1,000 (1,006) 188 146 8/11/2020 First deaths reported in WI from COVID-19 (2) 43 N/A 3/19/2020

Since February 5, more than 430,000 people (434,016) in Wisconsin have tested positive for the coronavirus which causes COVID-19. Another 2,675,364 who have tested negative.

Currently, there are 48,267 active cases diagnosed in the last 30 days who haven’t been medically cleared, which is 11.1% of all cases dating back to February. That’s a decrease from Friday’s percentage of 11.7%. Another 381,633 (87.9%) are considered recovered. The DHS says that general “recovered” category includes some people still feel lingering effects from their COVID-19 infection.

Federal officials announced Saturday the nation’s first COVID-19 vaccine will begin arriving in states Monday morning. Officials say trucks will roll out Sunday morning as shipping companies start delivering Pfizer’s vaccine to nearly 150 distribution centers across the states. An additional 425 sites will get shipments Tuesday, and the remaining 66 on Wednesday.

RELATED: States will start getting COVID-19 vaccine Monday, US says

Here's today's snapshot of #covid19 cases in Wisconsin. Remember, even though a vaccine is on the horizon, we still have many months to go before the pandemic is behind us. Continue to protect yourself & everyone around you! Get info at https://t.co/jlZiKe6WK0 #YouStopTheSpread pic.twitter.com/hX5IRo4axR — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) December 12, 2020

HOSPITALIZATIONS

On Saturday, the state reported 142 more people hospitalized for serious COVID-19 symptoms since Friday’s report, bringing the total number of people ever hospitalized for COVID-19 to 19,162, or 4.4% of all known cases. The 7-day average is 148 hospitalizations per day, so that metric is below average.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA), 1,384 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized, with 322 in intensive care. That’s down from a peak of 2,277 who were in hospitals on November 17.

The Fox Valley’s 13 hospitals are currently treating 84 COVID-19 patients, including 12 in intensive care. The Northeast region’s 10 hospitals have 10297 COVID-19 patients, 23 in ICU.

The alternate care facility at the state fairgrounds was treating 8 patients Saturday, one less than Friday. The field hospital takes patients who are close to being released from the hospital but not quite ready, such as those who are ambulatory but still need oxygen, to ease the caseload at overwhelmed hospitals.

HOSPITAL READINESS

According to the WHA, statewide there are 229 ICU beds open, which is 15.62% of all the intensive care beds, and 1,911 of all types of medical beds are open, or 17.10%.

The Fox Valley region, which serves 8 counties, has 20 ICU beds (19.23%) and 11.95% of all beds open. The Northeast region, serving 7 counties, has 45 ICU beds (21.73%) and 21.44% of all beds open.

These beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19, and whether a bed can be filled depends on whether the hospital has the necessary medical and support staff.

The need for personal protective equipment (PPE) remains unchanged from Friday. Eighteen of the state’s 134 hospitals have less than a week’s supply of gowns, 13 are short on paper medical masks, 11 have less than 7 days’ worth of goggles, and 9 are in need of N95 masks.

SATURDAY’S COUNTY CASE NUMBERS (Counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold)

Wisconsin*

Adams – 1,181 cases (+10) (10 deaths)(+1)

Ashland – 864 cases (+7) (12 deaths)

Barron – 4,001 cases (+37) (50 deaths) (+1)

Bayfield - 805 cases (+6) (16 deaths)

Brown – 24,277 cases (+157) (149 deaths)

Buffalo – 900 cases (6 deaths)

Burnett – 895 cases (+6) (15 deaths)

Calumet – 4,356 cases (+37) (30 deaths)

Chippewa – 5,408 cases (+82) (59 deaths) (+2)

Clark – 2,494 cases (+23) (44 deaths)

Columbia – 3,842 cases (+29) (19 deaths)

Crawford – 1,451 cases (+10) (10 deaths)

Dane – 30,250 cases (+218) (112 deaths)

Dodge – 9,636 cases (+133) (87 deaths)

Door - 1,778 cases (+7) (11 deaths)

Douglas – 2,595 cases (+75) (14 deaths) (+2)

Dunn – 3,127 cases (+26) (18 deaths) (+1)

Eau Claire – 8,454 cases (+85) (65 deaths)

Florence - 375 cases (+3) (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 9,553 cases (+107) (59 deaths)

Forest - 781 cases (+4) (20 deaths)

Grant – 3,827 cases (+35) (70 deaths)(+2)

Green – 1,995 cases (+32) (8 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,275 cases (+15) (9 deaths)

Iowa - 1,476 cases (+23) (5 deaths)

Iron - 398 cases (10 deaths)

Jackson - 2,056 cases (+32) (6 deaths)

Jefferson – 5,956 cases (+29) (45 deaths)

J uneau - 2,160 cases (+16) (8 deaths)(+1)

Kenosha – 10,817 cases (+156) (177 deaths) (+3)

Kewaunee - 1,833 cases (+26) (22 deaths)

La Crosse – 9,068 cases (+53) (43 deaths)(+1)

Lafayette - 1,144 cases (+4) (4 deaths)

Langlade - 1,653 cases (+14) (29 deaths)

Lincoln – 2,176 cases (+31) (36 deaths)

Manitowoc – 5,470 cases (+53) (47 deaths)(+9)

Marathon – 10,853 cases (+59) (142 deaths)

Marinette - 3,276 cases (+18) (36 deaths)

Marquette – 1,095 cases (+6) (15 deaths)

Menominee - 638 cases (+3) (8 deaths)

Milwaukee – 76,514 (+663) (812 deaths) (+2)

Monroe – 3,028 cases (+35) (20 deaths)

Oconto – 3,481 cases (+22) (33 deaths)

Oneida - 2,590 cases (+12) (46 deaths) (+1)

Outagamie – 14,894 cases (+128) (141 deaths)(+3)

Ozaukee - 5,494 cases (+52) (43 deaths)

Pepin – 570 cases (5 deaths)

Pierce – 2,570 cases (+25) (21 deaths)

Polk – 2,629 cases (+19) (20 deaths)(+1)

Portage – 5,095 cases (+28) (43 deaths)

Price – 850 cases (+9) (4 deaths)

Racine – 15,667 cases (+215) (221 deaths)(+7)

Richland - 970 cases (+9) (13 deaths)

Rock – 10,652 cases (+194) (102 deaths) (+1)

Rusk - 1,007 cases (+6) (11 deaths)

Sauk – 4,002 cases (+31) (21 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,042 cases (+25) (8 deaths)

Shawano – 3,887 cases (+19) (53 deaths)

Sheboygan – 10,207 cases (+197) (78 deaths)

St. Croix – 4,850 cases (+38) (22 deaths)

Taylor - 1,454 cases (+17) (12 deaths)

Trempealeau – 2,708 cases (+12) (24 deaths)(+1)

Vernon – 1,316 cases (+7) (16 deaths)(+1)

Vilas - 1,422 cases (+11) (19 deaths)

Walworth – 6,851 cases (+79) (70 deaths)(+7)

Washburn – 869 cases (+10) (7 deaths)

Washington – 10,227 cases (+120) (86 deaths)

Waukesha – 30,099 cases (+262) (279 deaths) (+3)

Waupaca – 3,892 cases (+28) (92 deaths)

Waushara – 1,822 cases (+12) (13 deaths)

Winnebago – 14,183 cases (+86) (137 deaths)

Wood – 4,965 cases (+60) (31 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula **

Alger - 177 cases (+2) (1 death)

Baraga - 460 cases (+5) (26 deaths)

Chippewa - 454 cases (+8) (8 deaths)(+1)

Delta – 2,376 cases (+10) (53 deaths)

Dickinson - 1,858 cases (+13) (50 deaths) (+1)

Gogebic - 674 cases (+6) (12 deaths)(+1)

Houghton – 1,478 cases (+17) (14 deaths)(+1)

Iron – 731 cases (+2) (32 deaths)(+1)

Keweenaw – 67 cases (1 death)

Luce – 122 cases

Mackinac - 245 cases (+1) (1 death)

Marquette - 2,942 cases (+31) (42 deaths)(+2)

Menominee - 1,323 cases (+7) (22 deaths)(+1)

Ontonagon – 270 cases (+1) (14 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 188 cases (State revised, decrease of 1) (2 deaths)

Earlier this week, the DHS published a new, interactive map online that shows COVID-19 virus cases and deaths by county, municipality, ZIP Code or school district (CLICK HERE). You can view cases and deaths by total numbers or per capita or deaths as a percentage of total cases. Health Secretary-designee Andrea Palm says it “offers new ways for people to understand COVID-19 activity within their communities.”

* Viewers have asked us why the state has different numbers than what’s reported on some county health department websites. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

The DHS reports deaths attributed to COVID-19 or in which COVID-19 contributed to their death. Most of the people severely affected by the coronavirus have underlying illnesses or conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease or obesity, which raises a person’s risk of dying from COVID-19 but would’ve lived longer if not for their infection. The state may revise case and death numbers after further review, such as the victim’s residence, duplicated records, or a correction in lab results. Details can be found on the DHS website and Frequently Asked Questions.

**The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays. Monday’s numbers include updates since Saturday’s reporting deadline.

Symptoms

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Prevention

The coronavirus is a new, or “novel,” virus. Nobody has a natural immunity to it. Children and teens seem to recover best from the virus. Older people and those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease) are considered at high risk, according to the CDC. Precautions are also needed around people with developing or weakened immune systems.

To help prevent the spread of the virus:

Stay at least six feet away from other people

Avoid close contact with people who are or appear sick

Stay at home as much as possible

Cancel events and avoid groups, gatherings, play dates and nonessential appointments

Stay home when you are sick, except to get medical care

Wash your hands regularly for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol

Cover your mouth and nose with a mask. At a minimum, use a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.