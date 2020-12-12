Advertisement

Wausau Eagles Club gives meals to all who want it

2,000 meals were given to all who needed or wanted it.
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - When the Wausau Eagles Club gave away meals on Easter, they knew they wanted to do it again. Saturday, they gave away 2,000 meals.

A bus helped them deliver meals to those who didn’t expect it

“It’s great to give back to the community and see some smiling faces,” said Brandon Hittle, who owns Shorty’s Transport, which delivered some of the meals.

Door after door, and car after car, the Wausau Eagles Club gave people free meals.

“There’s a lot of people that don’t have a meal. So that’s the reason we set this up,” said Bill Kelch, a trustee for the Wausau Eagles Club.

The 2,000 meals are much more than what they gave out on Easter.

“We’re able to do 2,000 meals today, maybe a few more. And we want to help out that many people,” Kelch said.

“A lot of people are in need now more than ever,” said Justin Sorenson, a secretary for the Wausau Eagles Club.

A simple meal of corn, potatoes, and ham among other items the same event they held on Easter in which they made many more meals than they thought.

“We started out thinking we can make 500 meals and we made 1,500,” Kelch explained.

Today isn’t seeing the long lines of Easter, but each meal is putting smiles on people’s faces.

“I think as the need continues and we have the ability to do that, I think we can see doing this Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas every year,” Sorenson said.

