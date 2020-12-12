Advertisement

Scientists discover new, iridescent snake in Vietnam

A snake, named Achalinus, was discovered in a province near China in 2019, according to...
A snake, named Achalinus, was discovered in a province near China in 2019, according to scientists.(Smithsonian and the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Scientists researching biodiversity in the jungles of Vietnam stumbled upon an undiscovered species: an iridescent snake.

Its scales change from shades of blues and greens in the light.

The snake, named Achalinus, was discovered in a province near China in 2019, according to scientists.

The group says this species could carry vital information about snake evolution.

Scientists brought the specimen to the Smithsonian where they sampled and sequenced the snake’s DNA. It will soon be sent back to Vietnam.

Researchers from the Smithsonian and the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology published their findings in the journal Copeia on Monday.

