WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Friday’s prep highlights include D.C. Everest winning a battle vs. SPASH in boys hoops, Edgar rolling past Prentice in boys basketball, Wittenberg-Birnamwood upsetting Iola-Scandinavia in boys hoops, Mosinee topping Rhinelander in girls basketball and Marathon dominating Pittsville in girls basketball.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.