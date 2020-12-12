Merrill Area United Way gives families gifts for Christmas

MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The Merrill Area United Way is filling the void of cancelled charity events this holiday season by giving families gift cards for Christmas presents.

Their own Children’s Christmas Project gave over 300 children presents. The project had a goal to give each child 25 dollars. With more than expected donations, they were able to give each child 75 dollars.

On Saturday, they gave the families their gift cards, who did not know what amount would be in each.

“It’s actually a godsend, because without this, I don’t think my kids would have a Christmas,” Nicole Hubert said, who said a weight was lifted off her shoulders.

The reaction to the gift cards made those who volunteered very excited.

“People are just floored. They’re so excited. When the original letter went out, they didn’t know what to expect. And this is hopefully making people’s holidays a little bit nicer this year,” said Kelly Zagrzebski, the treasurer of the Merrill Area United Way.

Over 100 families received the gift cards for each child in the family. Many say they plan to buy toys or clothes for their children.

