In-home prenatal parenting program operating differently, but offering same service during pandemic

(WSAW) - A free birth-to-3 parenting program through Children’s Wisconsin has seen a decrease in people participating since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the state. Program staff want expecting parents to know that they are still there to help, even if they can no longer do home visits.

The Healthy Families Northwoods voluntary program, funded through the WisconsinDepartment of Children and Families, offers prenatal parents a person to lean on for questions, education, and support as they go through pregnancy, birth, and raising a young child. This specific program serves Lincoln, Langlade, Oneida, Vilas, and Forest counties, but the same programs are run through the Children’s network elsewhere too.

They try to connect with interested parents as soon as they know they are pregnant to help guide them through the pregnancy, birth, and development of the child and care for the mother going through so many changes. They then offer education, answer any questions, and provide additional community resources if the parents need them.

“They get assigned a home visitor that really stays with them for the whole time and usually they develop a pretty good relationship and that family really feels that support,” she explained. ‘Especially in these times when so many people feel isolated and we’re not being able to go visit our friends and family and it’s that regular person they can count on to see them or hear them virtually, however it works.”

Heather Jordan, Children’s Wisconsin Northwoods office prevention supervisor said they typically get a lot of referrals from doctors as women make their prenatal visits, but fewer people have been going to the doctors’ offices in general because of the pandemic. Community organizations also make some referrals, but again, people are not out using these resources as they used to, so she said she wants people to know they are there to help.

“I wish that I would have had this when I was raising my kids,” she exclaimed. “Kids don’t come with a rule book and we understand that parents need help and it’s okay to take help and to learn to be the best parent you know how to be. Or maybe, maybe you didn’t have that growing up, maybe you had some trauma in your life and we can help you work through some of that too.”

Currently, they are monitoring Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations for COVID-19 best practices and are conducting “in-home” visits instead by video chat or phone to keep connected with families. If families are comfortable with having visits in-person, particularly if they do not have good internet or phone coverage at their home, they can meet in-person following COVID-19 precautions.

“It’s been a blessing for our family,” Alyssa Garske said.

She has been part of the program for nearly two years. While she and her two daughters, Hope and Sophie miss seeing their home visitor, Mandy, they continue to benefit from her guidance through phone calls and activity packages in the mail.

“Being able to get reassurance, you know, because sometimes as a parent, you’re like, ‘am I doing this right?’ And she tells me all of the time, you know, ‘You’re doing good,’ and that reassurance helps,” she said.

When she started the program, she had just left an abusive relationship and was then homeless with her newborn, Hope. Trying to start a new life, she said Mandy was there for her not only for the questions and moral support, but she was there for her to help create that new life.

“I remember when we were trying to make ends meet when it was just her (Hope) and I, I was running out of diapers and I didn’t want to ask for help because, I guess, my pride gets in the way,” she recalled. “But, she gave me diapers, you know, bought a case of diapers for us just to get us by until I got paid next.”

She also helped Garske obtain child safety locks and a baby gate. Garske also went through the evidence-based Parents as Teachers curriculum to help her kids learn as soon as they’re born.

“We really love that curriculum because it provides information to the family that lets them know that they’re really, truly their child’s first teacher,” Jordan said. “Anything that they’re curious about we make sure we bring information. It could be something like nutrition, safe sleep, maybe they’re curious about developmental milestones.”

“With Hope, she has a disability, so helping her with the development is huge,” Garske noted. She has been teaching her sign language, reading, and dancing.

However, the program is not just about the children, Jordan said it is also to ensure the mother and family as a whole are well too. Postpartum depression is something she said they try to normalize and help families understand and then connect them to resources if necessary.

Jordan and Garske said the key is knowing it is okay as a parent to ask for help and allow yourself to be as educated about each individual child’s development and how you can be the best parent for them.

The program is meant for prenatal parents, though they will make some exceptions depending upon the circumstances. It is not only for new moms but for families with existing children as well. Click here to find the referral form. People can also call (715)361-6300. Doctors or organizations that have a patient or family they would like to refer can fax the referral form to (715)361-6301.

