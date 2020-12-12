First Alert Weather: Tumbling temperatures ahead

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - North Central Wisconsin dodged the latest winter storm, which instead produced accumulating snow across the southern third of the state. In the wake of this shot of snow to the south, colder air will be filtering in locally in the days ahead.

Some clouds and chilly tonight with lows in the upper teens to low 20s. Morning sunshine fading to clouds on Sunday as a cold front approaches toward evening. Snow showers are possible in the Northwoods late day and for the evening hours in parts of the region. Snowfall will be minimal. Highs in the upper 20s to low 30s.

A few snow showers could affect the area Sunday evening. (WSAW)

The flakes will wind down toward midnight. (WSAW)

Sunshine is going to be common on Monday with a colder morning and afternoon. Lows will be in the single digits while daytime temperatures only rising into the low 20s. Increasing clouds on Tuesday with highs in the mid 20s. There is another chance of snow showers in the north Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Clouds breaking for some sun by Wednesday afternoon. High in the upper 20s. Mostly cloudy to end the work week on Thursday and Friday with highs rebounding into the low to mid 30s. The next chance of light snow or snow showers in the region could be next Saturday with highs in the low 30s.

A cold start to the new work week. (WSAW)

