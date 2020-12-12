Aspirus discusses vaccine, distribution in Friday press conference

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - At a press conference on Friday Apsirus in Wausau discussed what their plan is for distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. There is no date set on when the vaccine should arrive. but Michigan is expected to receive it on December 15, and Wisconsin shortly after.

Aspirus is working with Marshfield Clinic since they will be the hub for vaccine distribution. Aspirus Senior Vice President Jesse Tischer described the situation as a health eco-system. Aspirus also said that they have the freezers that are necessary to store the Pfizer vaccine at the appropriate temperate. But they will use dry ice as storage for the vaccines when traveling from Marshfield Clinic.

“We do have a network of courier systems. When the government does distribute to those government distribution locations, The health systems, all of us, will be able to access those drugs the exact same way,” Tischer said.

“Once it’s out of those freezers it can only be maintained for five days, So once that distribution start’s we’ll need to get those vaccine clinics up and running very quickly,” Aspirus system senior physician executive of primary care Susan Schneider added.

Even with the vaccine expected to be in Wisconsin in the next week, Aspirus still asks that people still wear masks and remain socially distant. With rising numbers in Wisconsin Aspirus has had to leverage their resources, that means providing care in peoples home. The medical staff say they’ve served over 1,000 people so far.

“Averaging 125-130 patients a day that are treated at home,” Tischer explained. “Now we have the vaccine. We anticipate we’ll begin to start that treatment early next week,” he added.

The state has not announced how many doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will come to Wisconsin in the first round. But Susan Schneider says they will not have to hold any doses for people to receive the second dose in three weeks. The CDC will send another supply for people to receive the second necessary dose.

