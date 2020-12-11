Advertisement

WIAC winter sports to return on Feb. 1

WIAC
WIAC(WEAU)
By Reece Van Haaften
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 5:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference announced Friday night that Division III winter sport athletics will resume on Feb. 1 contingent upon the securing of ongoing COVID-19 testing.

“WIAC leadership, athletic directors, coaches and Chancellors throughout the conference are committed to safety and the preservation of student-athletes’ experiences. We have more work to do. However, I appreciate the collaborative spirit and the determination we share as we move toward the launch of a winter sports season,” UW Oshkosh Chancellor and Council of Chancellors President Andy Leavitt said.

The resumption of play will include men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s ice hockey, men’s and women’s indoor track & field, men’s and women’s swimming & diving, and wrestling.

According to a press release by UWSP, “The plan requires the Pointers and all WIAC institutions to secure testing for student-athletes, support staff and game officials in order to provide safe competition environments during the COVID-19 pandemic. This strategy may need to be adjusted due to the ever-changing conditions of the pandemic.”

The schedule will be conference-only and will start on the week of Feb. 1, 2021. All contests will be conducted in accordance with NCAA Division III regulations, as well as institutional, state and local health and safety guidelines.

