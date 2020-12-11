When reoccurring respiratory issues are more that a cold or the flu

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - During cold and flu season, it can be challenging for people with lung diseases to know the true culprit of their respiratory symptoms. Coughing, fatigue and shortness of breath could also be a sign of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease – a condition that often goes undiagnosed for years. This is because these symptoms usually overlap with those of other lung conditions like bronchiectasis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma. This makes MAC lung disease challenging to identify. Understanding how to manage and treat the condition can also be difficult. Given the serious nature of MAC lung disease, if left untreated, it may worsen and lead to severe, even permanent damage to the lungs.

On Friday, Dr. Gwen Huitt, infectious disease physician at National Jewish Health, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to explain more about MAC lung disease, including the symptoms, importance of timely diagnosis and how to screen for and treat the disease according to the recently updated NTM treatment guidelines.

Once diagnosed with MAC lung disease, certain patients may not respond to initial treatment, which can be especially frustrating and upsetting. For those who continue to test positive for MAC lung disease after six months of initial antibiotic treatment, the 2020 NTM treatment guidelines now recommend adding ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension) to a multidrug regimen. ARIKAYCE is the first and only FDA-approved treatment for MAC lung disease as part of a combination treatment plan in adults who do not achieve negative sputum cultures after a minimum of six consecutive months of a multidrug background regimen therapy.

ARIKAYCE was approved by the FDA using the Limited Population pathway for a limited and specific patient population. This means the FDA has approved this drug for a limited and specific patient population, and studies on the drug may have only answered focused questions about its safety and effectiveness.

Learn more at www.arikayce.com

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.