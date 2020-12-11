Tomahawk post office to be renamed after Korean War hero

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Senators Ron Johnson (Republican) and Tammy Baldwin (Democrat) have collaborated on a bipartisan bill to rename the post office in Tomahawk in honor of a Korean War hero.

The post office on W. Wisconsin Ave in Tomahawk would be renamed the “Einar ‘Sarge’ H. Ingman, Jr. Post Office building.”

Ingman single-handedly destroyed two machine gun nests during the Korean War. He was awarded a Medal of Honor by President Truman in 1951. He also has 2 purple hearts and 3 bronze stars.

The House of Representatives passed the bill and heads to President Trump’s desk to be signed.

