Shop With a Hero lifts holidays spirits

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Fire Department is lifting the spirits of a few families so they can enjoy a fun Christmas morning.

It’s part of the second annual Shop With a Hero campaign with members of the fire department at Fleet Farm. Gifts purchased today will be wrapped and delivered on Christmas courtesy of a big red fire truck.

“A lot of families have been struggling all year, said Batallion Chief Jeremy Kopp. “You know, our businesses are struggling, everybody is struggling because of COVID. Sometimes it takes a toll on families and it’s even more important for these kids to know that Christmas can still be fun.”

“The fact that they did take time out of their shift, to come and bring the kids to shop, just shows how much they do care about the community and the kids,” added Kari Bronson, a grandmother who was on hand.

Today’s event was funded through the Wausau Firefighters Charitable Foundation, and the families were selected with the help of Wausau Child Services.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.