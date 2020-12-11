Police looking for car, people involved in disturbance

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Everest Metro Police Department is looking for a silver Volkswagon Jetta and two people involved in a disturbance at Stillwater Landing in Weston.

Police said in a release, around 2:40 p.m. Thursday afternoon a woman got out of a car and ran. She was followed by a man driving the car. Police said the man assaulted the woman, “and she may have been forced back into the vehicle, against her will.” The car then drove off in an unknown direction.

Police Chief Clayton Schultz told NewsChannel 7 investigators are concerned for the welfare of the woman and want to make sure she’s safe.

The car police want to find is believed to be similar to a mid-2000s, silver Volkswagon Jetta 4-door sedan with moderate damage to the driver’s side. It has a dark-colored roof-mounted rack and black colored front wheels that don’t match the silver-colored rear wheels. The vehicle’s lower trim-work on the driver’s side and the rear lower bumper trim are missing from the bumper.

The woman is described as having a lighter complexion, 5 foot 5 inches tall, 140 pounds and had long black hair. She was wearing a purple-colored hooded sweatshirt and jeans. The man is described as also having a lighter complexion, 5 foot 7 inches tall, 160-170 pounds with black hair. He was reported as wearing a black baseball hat, a black hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

