Advertisement

Police looking for car, people involved in disturbance

Everest metro police looking to identify this vehicle
Everest metro police looking to identify this vehicle(Everest Metro Police)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Everest Metro Police Department is looking for a silver Volkswagon Jetta and two people involved in a disturbance at Stillwater Landing in Weston.

Police said in a release, around 2:40 p.m. Thursday afternoon a woman got out of a car and ran. She was followed by a man driving the car. Police said the man assaulted the woman, “and she may have been forced back into the vehicle, against her will.” The car then drove off in an unknown direction.

Police Chief Clayton Schultz told NewsChannel 7 investigators are concerned for the welfare of the woman and want to make sure she’s safe.

The car police want to find is believed to be similar to a mid-2000s, silver Volkswagon Jetta 4-door sedan with moderate damage to the driver’s side. It has a dark-colored roof-mounted rack and black colored front wheels that don’t match the silver-colored rear wheels. The vehicle’s lower trim-work on the driver’s side and the rear lower bumper trim are missing from the bumper.

The woman is described as having a lighter complexion, 5 foot 5 inches tall, 140 pounds and had long black hair. She was wearing a purple-colored hooded sweatshirt and jeans. The man is described as also having a lighter complexion, 5 foot 7 inches tall, 160-170 pounds with black hair. He was reported as wearing a black baseball hat, a black hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you live in Wausau, you've probably driven by Narvana Whitehead's home and seen her rainbow...
Jennifer Aniston shares Wausau woman’s message of love
The search for a missing Wisconsin Air National Guard pilot continues Wednesday morning after...
115th Fighter Wing announces death of F-16 pilot after Michigan crash
Becky Heuer, a cranberry farmers from Amherst Junction sits in her room at the Aspirus Wausau...
Amherst Junction woman hospitalized with COVID-19 hopes to get home before Christmas
President Donald Trump addresses the crowd at a rally for U.S. Senators Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga.,...
Federal judge casts doubt on Trump’s Wisconsin lawsuit
Jordan Kawlewski
UPDATE: Stevens Point woman reported missing has been in contact with family

Latest News

Source: AP Images
Gov. Evers announces Wisconsin Electoral College meeting
Clouds will be common for the rest of today, tonight and Saturday. Breezy on Saturday with snow...
First Alert Weather: Friday Afternoon Forecast
(MGN)
Pedestrian injured in Portage County crash
Gov. Evers calls schools’ virtual learning decisions ‘messy’