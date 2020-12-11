Pedestrian injured in Portage County crash

PORTAGE COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - A 19-year-old Portage County man was injured after he was struck by a vehicle early Friday morning.

The Portage County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle accident involving a pedestrian on County Highway PP in the Town of Linwood around 5:45 a.m. According to a press release, a vehicle driven by a 59-year-old woman was traveling east on County Highway PP. Another vehicle, driven by the victim, was traveling in the westbound lane. That vehicle stopped in the middle of the road and the man left the vehicle, walked into the eastbound lane of traffic and was hit. Deputies say the man was wearing all dark clothing and not visible to the driver.

The man was taken by ambulance to a Marshfield hospital. The severity of his injuries is not known at this time.

The Portage County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Rudolph First Responders and Stevens Point Fire Department paramedics. The incident remains under investigation.

