Local dog shelter is navigating the COVID-19 pandemic and the Christmas season

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - Like many other businesses, Crossroads K9 Rescue in Kronenwetter has been doing their best to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. The owners of the rescue also own a sister company called Central Wisconsin K-9.

The owner says during the pandemic, their training center has been busy.

“Noticed an increase in business. Mostly attributed to a lot of people being home more often and them noticing their dogs behaviors not where they needed them to be,” head trainer Sean Dumais said.

It’s been a different story with the rescue shelter. With COVID-19 not allowing any chances for in person fundraisers or for the crew to work at Packer games, they’ve taken a large hit.

“I would say all in all we’ve lost almost $20,000 this year alone in funds for the rescue which is basic operating expenses,” Crossroads director of operations Heather Zynda explained.

The rescue is expecting to see an uptick in activity during the holiday season, with many people giving dogs as gifts for Christmas and even Valentine’s Day. But, the rescue says that’s not always the best decision.

“People think that a puppy for Christmas is a great present, it’s a cute present. A short time after Christmas, they realize a puppy is a lot more work than anticipated. Then, they end up coming back to the shelter, back to the rescue,” Zynda added.

Crossroads is willing to give people and families a chance to adopt a dog, if they are sure they’re ready for one.

“We’re not specific on requirements as long as it’s a safe environment for the dog and you’re going to be responsible,” Dumais stated.

For more information on a trial adoption or the adaption process click here. For any information on K9 training, click here.

