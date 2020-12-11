Advertisement

Local dog shelter is navigating the COVID-19 pandemic and the Christmas season

By Brennen Scarborough
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - Like many other businesses, Crossroads K9 Rescue in Kronenwetter has been doing their best to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. The owners of the rescue also own a sister company called Central Wisconsin K-9.

The owner says during the pandemic, their training center has been busy.

“Noticed an increase in business. Mostly attributed to a lot of people being home more often and them noticing their dogs behaviors not where they needed them to be,” head trainer Sean Dumais said.

It’s been a different story with the rescue shelter. With COVID-19 not allowing any chances for in person fundraisers or for the crew to work at Packer games, they’ve taken a large hit.

“I would say all in all we’ve lost almost $20,000 this year alone in funds for the rescue which is basic operating expenses,” Crossroads director of operations Heather Zynda explained.

The rescue is expecting to see an uptick in activity during the holiday season, with many people giving dogs as gifts for Christmas and even Valentine’s Day. But, the rescue says that’s not always the best decision.

“People think that a puppy for Christmas is a great present, it’s a cute present. A short time after Christmas, they realize a puppy is a lot more work than anticipated. Then, they end up coming back to the shelter, back to the rescue,” Zynda added.

Crossroads is willing to give people and families a chance to adopt a dog, if they are sure they’re ready for one.

“We’re not specific on requirements as long as it’s a safe environment for the dog and you’re going to be responsible,” Dumais stated.

For more information on a trial adoption or the adaption process click here. For any information on K9 training, click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Kawlewski
UPDATE: Stevens Point woman reported missing has been in contact with family
Wausau man accused of purchasing credit card numbers on dark web.
Everest Metro Police: Man swiped 59 credit cards at carwash to find working number he purchased from dark web
Wausau Police release photo of suspect in gas thefts
UPDATE: Wausau Police identify ‘serial gas thief’ as 19-year-old Merrill man
If you live in Wausau, you've probably driven by Narvana Whitehead's home and seen her rainbow...
Jennifer Aniston shares Wausau woman’s message of love
The search for a missing Wisconsin Air National Guard pilot continues Wednesday morning after...
Search continues for pilot of Wis.-based jet that crashed in Michigan’s UP

Latest News

Lillian Lepak will have her mask handed out at the Sentry Tournament of Champions event on Maui...
Stevens Point student will have homemade mask displayed at PGA tour
Wisconsin valley conference visitor decision.
Petition asks for Wisconsin Valley Conference to allow parents at away games
Warmer than normal temps delay Sylvan Hill opening
Greenheck turned their clinic they had with QuadMed in Weston into a COVID-19 testing site.
Greenheck using private testing site to stay ahead of COVID-19