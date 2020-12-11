Help protect yourself against shingles

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - With the COVID-19 pandemic bringing unprecedented changes to our daily lives in 2020, many are coping with the stress that comes with facing health-related, financial or emotional hardships. Between the holidays and the pandemic, keeping up with routine healthcare may be difficult.

But this year, it’s more important than ever that we look out for each other – and ourselves. Preventative care practices, like routine vaccinations, are essential to helping protect yourself from diseases such as shingles, a painful rash that typically develops on one side of the body.

Did you know that approximately one in three people in the U.S. will develop shingles in their lifetime? As a person ages, the immune system is impacted in such a way that the body is less capable of preventing the virus from reactivating and causing shingles. Anyone 50 years or older – even if you’re a healthy, active person – is considered at-risk for shingles.

Caroline, a mother and former shingles patient, knows firsthand that when shingles strikes, it can be a painful experience that stops you in your tracks. She was diagnosed with shingles just a couple of months after turning 50, initially mistaking her shingles rash for a heat rash. Caroline is no stranger to pain. She experienced multiple surgeries and kidney stones, but she insists that “there is nothing that comes close to the pain of shingles.” Today, Caroline understands the importance of shingles vaccination and shares her story to help protect others from this disease.

Vaccination is the only way to help reduce the risk of developing shingles and the potential long-term pain from post-herpetic neuralgia, a common complication caused by the disease. With the uncertainty and anxiety that the pandemic has created, ensuring that you are up to date with your shingles vaccine means one less thing to worry about this holiday season.

On Friday, Dr. Len Friedland, practicing physician, vaccine researcher and Vice President and Director, Scientific Affairs and Public Health, Vaccines, GSK, joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to discuss shingles and what you need to know to help reduce the risks from the disease. Caroline joined the doctor to provide her personal experience and what she has learned about the disease.

For more information, visit: ShinglesDoesntPlayFavorites.com

