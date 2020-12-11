Gov. Evers announces Wisconsin Electoral College meeting

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers says Wisconsin’s Electoral College members will meet at noon on Monday in the Wisconsin State Capitol to cast their votes for president and vice president of the United States.

On Nov. 30, Gov. Evers signed the Certificate of Ascertainment, certifying Wisconsin’s election results and the slate of electors for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

The Dec. 14 meeting with electors will officially assign Wisconsin’s 10 electoral college votes to President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris, consistent with the candidates who received a plurality of Wisconsin’s popular vote during the Nov. 3 general election.

The meeting will be streamed live on WisconsinEye here.

