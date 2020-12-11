Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Cooler & cloudy end to the week

A few snow showers possible in the far south later today and on Saturday
Lots of clouds and cooler today.
Lots of clouds and cooler today.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 3:50 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Noticeably cooler today with considerable cloudiness across the region. There is a chance of snow showers in the far south later this afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Some flakes will fly, especially south and east of Stevens Point on Saturday.
Some flakes will fly, especially south and east of Stevens Point on Saturday.
The flakes will wind down south on Saturday afternoon.
The flakes will wind down south on Saturday afternoon.

The latest winter storm to track through the Midwest will be staying too far to the south to have much in the way of impacts for North Central Wisconsin. The clouds will be the main issue for today, tonight, and on Saturday, along with a brisk north wind to start the weekend. Locations to the south and east of Stevens Point will likely have some snow showers later in the day, parts of tonight, and on Saturday. Accumulations of a coating to 1″ are possible in the far south. The main areas of concern for measurable snow will be in southern Wisconsin from Madison to Janesville and west of Milwaukee. Temperatures tonight will be in the mid 20s, while rebounding on Saturday into the low 30s.

A coating to 1" possible in our southern areas, higher amounts locally in southern Juneau and...
A coating to 1" possible in our southern areas, higher amounts locally in southern Juneau and Adams Counties.

Some sunshine returns on Sunday with daytime readings peaking in the low to mid 30s. A weak front will pass by the region Sunday night and could spark a few snow showers in the Northwoods. Otherwise, the new work week starts off a bit cooler with a partly cloudy sky. Highs on Monday in the upper 20s. More clouds than sun Tuesday with a high in the mid to upper 20s. Clouds to some sun Wednesday with afternoon temps topping out around 30. A mix of sun and clouds for the remainder of the week ahead with slightly above average temperatures highs make it into the low 30s on Thursday, while mid 30s Friday.

High temperatures will be near or a bit above average in the days ahead.
High temperatures will be near or a bit above average in the days ahead.

