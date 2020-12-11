Amherst Junction woman hospitalized with COVID-19 hopes to get home before Christmas

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Becky Heuer, a cranberry farmer from Amherst Junction, does not like to slow down. In early fall Heuer got sick with a few bouts of pneumonia, testing negative for COVID-19.

By Oct. 16 she tested positive. A week later she was taken to the hospital.

“Harvest, the month of October, is our really busy time and usually I’m the one that’s cooking the meals to feed all of the workers and my husband’s there and we were both sick with COVID,” she said. “So, this was the first year we had to sit back and let the kids (take over), but they did an excellent job.”

She is currently in the accredited inpatient rehabilitation center within Aspirus Wausau Hospital and she is determined to make it home before Christmas.

“She was on the ventilator for a full month. She had blood clots that went to her lungs so that was really, really hard for her to breathe,” Dr. Margaret Anderson, the inpatient rehabilitation center’s medical director, and one of Heuer’s doctors said. “This is a really different kind of lung injury than a regular pneumonia and it scars their lungs.”

Patients who end up getting hospitalized for COVID-19 often are there for weeks and while some do not need rehabilitation after getting through the worst symptoms, many do. Dr. Anderson anticipates the needs for their 12-bed inpatient rehab center will go up over the next few months as people hospitalized during the fall surge in cases begin to recover from their initial admittance to the hospital.

“There’s (sic) a lot of different kinds of complications that occur with COVID,” she stated. “They can get blood clots that go to their lungs. They can get blood clots that go to their brain and they have a stroke. They get problems called critical illness neuropathy and myopathy. Some of our patients can’t move any of their arms or their legs at all; they’re almost completely paralyzed. There’s (sic) cognitive problems and confusion, all that on top of maybe being really, really sick because they’ve had renal failure or other things.”

Since Heuer was put on a ventilator, she was heavily sedated. She said she does not remember most of her time in the intensive care COVID unit.

Dr. Anderson said some people put under that heavy sedation have flashbacks to the small conscious moments during that time.

“There’s so much of the time in the ICU when they’ve been on sedatives that they don’t remember weeks and weeks or they remember just a little bit of it and that doesn’t make sense to them, so it’s really confusing,” she explained.

When COVID-19 patients reach her, she said they are severely debilitated and weak. They still have high oxygen demands and easily get short of breath. Their recovery time is much greater than most others who use their services.

Depending upon the various complications and how their body reacted to the disease, people have to relearn to talk, eat, walk, put clothes on, and do other basic things all while not panicking.

“It’s really kind of scary at first because they remember being so short of breath and they’re afraid of that if they’re not going to get enough oxygen,” Dr. Anderson explained. “So, we really have to work with them to show how they can get adequate breath so they’re not panicky. If you’re panicking, you start hyperventilating and then you can’t breathe.”

The facility staffs social workers, a chaplain, and a neural psychologist to help ease patients’ anxieties and provide home-like settings so they can practice basic things, like setting a plate of food on a table before they head home.

Heuer did not have other complications and Dr. Anderson said since she was a fairly healthy person before she got sick, her body has been able to bounce back more quickly than others, potentially in what she noted would be record time if all continues to go well. She looking at going home by Dec. 15.

“I’m getting stronger every day, but like with my walking, like my right leg kind of wants to veer to the left, do its own thing,” Heuer noted. So, I have to consciously say ‘okay, stay over here. Head up and walking straight.’”

“She has been smiling and motivated through all of this,” Dr. Anderson noted.

However, she still has a lot of recovery ahead of her. Dr. Anderson said they see a lot of success for people who go through their program, with some completely unable to move at the start and then are walking with a walker when they leave. Others have had their lungs so scarred that they have to go home with an oxygen tank because their lungs do not work as they did before.

Heuer is already walking with a walker and is making great gains daily, saying “We’re on the positive. The light is at the end of the tunnel.”

“To get home by Christmas to my husband and my kids and my grandkids,” she began, “that’s what keeps me motivated.”

Her family, friends, and community members have been incredibly supportive, praying, sending cards, calling, to see how she is doing. She said her family has been through a lot as she fought for her life over the last month and she could not say enough good things about the staff who cared for her too.

“When I was going through the really rough stuff, he (Dr. James Cygan) would call family and he would say, ‘I think Becky needs to see you guys.’ So they would set a time when one or two members could come visit me,” she explained they would do this throughout her time there. “He’s called my oldest daughter, Nicki every day, if not him, one of the nurses, to keep them updated daily on how I’m doing.”

“Their care and compassion, the long hours they put in, but you can really tell they really care about their patients. We’re not just a number, they’re just excellent,” she concluded.

