Waushara County drops to ‘high’ level of COVID activity, only county in Wisconsin to do so

WAUTOMA, Wis. (WSAW) - A possible light at the of the tunnel on the COVID-19 front as Waushara County saw a slight decrease in positive cases allowing it to drop from ‘very high’ to ‘high’ in the Department of Health Services’ rankings.

Traci DeSalvo, Acting Director, Bureau of Communicable Diseases, shared cautious optimism about the news during the DHS media briefing call on Thursday.

“This is one of the indicators there is some what of a downward trend. And glad to see we have counties moving from that ‘critically high’ down through the very high level and high. I think we want to keep in mind that transmission is still very high. We still have very high case numbers in the state but it is a good indicator that perhaps we might be headed in the right as we start to see, especially individual counties moving down. But I do just want to emphasize that is still is a high level, and we want people to continue practice their precautions, even in areas where we are seeing a decreasing trajectory,” she said.

The ranking means for every 100,000 people there were 325 positive COVID-19 cases. Other counties like neighboring Adams, have a county-level case ranking higher. In Adams County, their cases are 717.2 per 100,000-- giving it a ‘very high’ DHS county-level ranking.

