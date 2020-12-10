Advertisement

Video captures series of freeway crashes in California

Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 6:57 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROWLAND HEIGHTS, Calif. (CNN) - A dramatic series of car crashes was all caught on camera.

It all started when a black Honda, trying to exit the freeway, hit a semi Wednesday morning in Rowland Heights.

The dashboard video shows that the truck and the driver of the Honda were able to make it safely to the right side of the road.

But the bad luck wasn’t over. Moments later, a truck and another car slammed into the Honda from the first accident.

Three people were hurt in the crashes and taken to the hospital.

The driver of the Honda was suspected of driving drunk and arrested.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Kawlewski
UPDATE: Stevens Point woman reported missing has been in contact with family
Wausau man accused of purchasing credit card numbers on dark web.
Everest Metro Police: Man swiped 59 credit cards at carwash to find working number he purchased from dark web
Wausau Police release photo of suspect in gas thefts
Wausau Police asking for help identifying serial gas theft suspect
The search for a missing Wisconsin Air National Guard pilot continues Wednesday morning after...
Search continues for pilot of Wis.-based jet that crashed in Michigan’s UP
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky talks during a news conference Tuesday, Dec....
Lawmakers act to avert shutdown, buying time for COVID talks

Latest News

'Giving Tree' Offers Free Goods
'Giving Tree' Offers Free Goods
Rubble and debris remain around towering grain silos gutted in the massive August explosion at...
Lebanese judge charges caretaker PM in port blast
A series of crashes in California was caught on camera on Wednesday.
Video: Dramatic series of crashes injure 3 in California
President Trump is likely going to find himself a defendant in several cases when he's out of...
After presidency ends, Trump faces high-profile probes