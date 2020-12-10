Advertisement

UW-Stevens Point names Nat Richter as its new baseball manager

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - UW-Stevens Point announced on Thursday that Nat Richter will be its new baseball manager. Richter becomes the 15th manager in UWSP history.

“We are excited to welcome back another successful alumni to head up our baseball program,” said UWSP athletic director Brad Duckworth.  “He has World Series success here as a player and his enthusiasm for the direction of the Pointers program is evident.  We are committed to competing for WIAC championships, performing great in the classroom and having a significant impact on the community.  Nat’s passion for Pointers baseball is unparalleled and I know he will work tirelessly to ensure our student-athletes have the best experiences possible.”

Richter played for the Pointers from 2002-2006. He was a part of the UWSP team that finished fifth in the College World Series in 2006. As a three-year starter at second base, Richter batted .295 with 15 home runs and a .951 fielding percentage in his career.

Richter previously coached at UW-Oshkosh; Northwood University in Midland, Michigan and St. Norbert College.

Richter replaces Jeremy Jirschele, who spent five seasons in Stevens Point.

According to the school’s press release, “Donor funding elevated the head baseball coaching position back to full-time status and Jirschele made a family decision to pursue other opportunities.”

