Stevens Point student will have homemade mask displayed at PGA tour

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Pacelli senior Lillian Lepak is getting the chance of a lifetime. After winning a contest to design a mask to represent Stevens Point, Lillian will have her mask handed out at the Sentry Tournament of Champions event on Maui on January 7th.

“I know that anyone from Stevens Point that knows Stevens Point would be able to recognize the elements that I incorporated in the masks,” Lepak explained.

Lillian is joined with Maui 4th grader Kyler Strona as the winners of the event.

“My mask has pineapple, because we eat a lot of pineapple. The rainbow because we see a lot of rainbows. The state nickname, the aloha state,” Strona said

“It was just wonderful to see the work that the students did and their love of their own communities,” executive director of the Sentry Insurance Foundation Kalynn Pempek added.

The two winners live thousands of miles apart, but still managed to find some similarities.

“One of those similarities is our value of arts and culture,” Pempek stated.

Both students have never entered a contest this large, and their humility in victory showed that.

“I had no idea that I would actually win, it was something I thought would be fun to submit,” Lepak explained.

“It was also fine if I lost, but I really like that I won,” Strona said.

The Hawaii to central Wisconsin connection doesn’t happen often. The contest officials hope they can keep the connection going forward.

“This year is the first time that we connected the students from Stevens Point to the event so we hope there are other opportunities to keep us connected,” Pempek said.

Sentry is also giving the children a donation to their schools, as well as a donation to other schools that participated. There will also be a tree planted for each of the winners in the Schmeeckle reserve and on Maui.

