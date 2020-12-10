Stevens Point couple offers homemade goods to public with ‘Giving Tree’

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Bill and Karen Martin of Stevens Point are on a mission to help their community one hat at a time.

Two big trees filled with homemade hats, scarves, mittens and personal care items stand in their yard for anyone to take. They call them the ‘giving trees’.

The couple got the idea from a church out of state and decided to put their own spin on it.

After posting their project on Facebook, the couple has seen more and more people stopping by to take what they need, and drop off donations to hang on the tree as it empties. The pair said they have to restock it every single night.

All goods are free and available to anyone who needs them any time of the day. To pick up a present or donate creations or hygiene products of your own, visit the giving trees at 2426 Algoma Street in Stevens Point.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.