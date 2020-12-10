Advertisement

Stevens Point couple offers homemade goods to public with ‘Giving Tree’

Two big trees filled with homemade hats, scarves, mittens and personal care items stand in their yard for anyone to take. They call them the ‘giving trees’.
By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Bill and Karen Martin of Stevens Point are on a mission to help their community one hat at a time.

Two big trees filled with homemade hats, scarves, mittens and personal care items stand in their yard for anyone to take. They call them the ‘giving trees’.

The couple got the idea from a church out of state and decided to put their own spin on it.

After posting their project on Facebook, the couple has seen more and more people stopping by to take what they need, and drop off donations to hang on the tree as it empties. The pair said they have to restock it every single night.

All goods are free and available to anyone who needs them any time of the day. To pick up a present or donate creations or hygiene products of your own, visit the giving trees at 2426 Algoma Street in Stevens Point.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Kawlewski
UPDATE: Stevens Point woman reported missing has been in contact with family
Wausau man accused of purchasing credit card numbers on dark web.
Everest Metro Police: Man swiped 59 credit cards at carwash to find working number he purchased from dark web
Wausau Police release photo of suspect in gas thefts
UPDATE: Wausau Police identify ‘serial gas thief’ as 19-year-old Merrill man
If you live in Wausau, you've probably driven by Narvana Whitehead's home and seen her rainbow...
Jennifer Aniston shares Wausau woman’s message of love
The search for a missing Wisconsin Air National Guard pilot continues Wednesday morning after...
Search continues for pilot of Wis.-based jet that crashed in Michigan’s UP

Latest News

Low pressure will track too far to the south to bring snowfall locally. Southern Wisconsin will...
First Alert Weather: Dodging the next snow producer
NCHC's new facility is set to open October 20 and is the first of its kind in central Wisconsin.
North Central Health Care shares COVID-19 vaccination plans
Still mild this afternoon.
First Alert Weather: Thursday Afternoon Forecast
Senate Majority Leader Devin Lemahieu
GOP leaders want oversight of federal aid, vaccine plans