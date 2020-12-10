Advertisement

Share Your Holidays nears $30,000 in donations

Matching grants up to $70,000 will double all donations
Share Your Holidays runs from Nov. 30 to Dec. 30
By Jeff Thelen
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The total for the 2020 edition of Share Your Holidays is closing in on $30,000

It’s $28,909 as of Wednesday.

We’re asking for monetary donations for WSAW/WZAW’s annual fundraiser and food drive this year because of the pandemic. You can still take non-perishable donations to your nearby food bank.

All the money raised will go to The Wausau Salvation Army and The Neighbors’ Place.

Matching grants from The Dudley Foundation, The MacDonald Foundation, The B.A. and Esther Greenheck Foundation, the Miller Halverson Family and Incrediblebank will double all donations up to $70,000.

There is also zero overhead for the effort, every penny donated will be given to the charities.

You can make online donations here: https://www.incrediblebank.com/syh

You can also send them to 1114 Grand Ave. Wausau, WI 54403

You can also drop them off at any Incrediblebank location.

In it’s first 17-years, you’ve donated more then $800,000 to Share Your Holidays. Experts say every dollar donated to a food pantry buys three to four meals. Tons of food has been donated as well. More than 6000lbs in 2019 alone

Share Your Holidays runs through Dec. 30.

Thank you so much for Sharing Your Holidays!

