Rhinelander Police searching for ‘Grinch’ in Christmas light destruction case
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Rhinelander Police Department has obtained video of a suspect destroying Christmas lights. The Rhinelander Police Department has received several complaints of Christmas light strands being cut. The video is from one of the incidents on Nov. 19, just before midnight.
If you have any information, contact the Rhinelander Police Department.
