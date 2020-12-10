Advertisement

Rhinelander Police searching for ‘Grinch’ in Christmas light destruction case

Suspect cutting Christmas light strand in Rhinelander
Suspect cutting Christmas light strand in Rhinelander(Rhinelander Police Department)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 10:20 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - The Rhinelander Police Department has obtained video of a suspect destroying Christmas lights. The Rhinelander Police Department has received several complaints of Christmas light strands being cut. The video is from one of the incidents on Nov. 19, just before midnight.

If you have any information, contact the Rhinelander Police Department.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Kawlewski
UPDATE: Stevens Point woman reported missing has been in contact with family
Wausau man accused of purchasing credit card numbers on dark web.
Everest Metro Police: Man swiped 59 credit cards at carwash to find working number he purchased from dark web
Wausau Police release photo of suspect in gas thefts
UPDATE: Wausau Police identify ‘serial gas thief’ as 19-year-old Merrill man
The search for a missing Wisconsin Air National Guard pilot continues Wednesday morning after...
Search continues for pilot of Wis.-based jet that crashed in Michigan’s UP
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky talks during a news conference Tuesday, Dec....
Lawmakers act to avert shutdown, buying time for COVID talks

Latest News

Abba, a polydactyly cat, is up for adoption at the Oneida County Humane Society
‘Extra’ special kitty up for adoption in Rhinelander
'Giving Tree' Offers Free Goods
'Giving Tree' Offers Free Goods
Students design face masks for PGA
Students design face masks for PGA
Share Your Holidays runs from Nov. 30 to Dec. 30
Share Your Holidays nears $30,000 in donations